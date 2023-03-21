VR replicates the chaos and challenges mass casualty events to prepare first responders

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) In a mass casualty disaster, every second counts. unfortunately, these tragedies are happening with greater frequency, with the FBI reporting a nearly 100% increase in active shooter incidents since 2017.
Until now, training first responders on how to handle these disasters required a massive amount of space, time, and resources, but a new program gives trainees a realistic look at the challenges they may face during these events by simply putting on a headset.
It's not the latest virtual reality game, but paramedic Joshua Cooper is actually undergoing mass casualty disaster training, “it's just not something we see every single day, but when you get into that situation, you want to be prepared for that, to be able to treat as many people as we possibly can.”
Traditionally, this training has come with many logistical challenges, and often involved actors, unresponsive mannequins and unrealistic settings, so emergency physicians at The Ohio State University College of Medicine worked with designers to develop a program that puts first responders into realistic scenarios through advancements in virtual reality.
Scenes can be customized, varying the number of victims, their injuries and real-world distractions, and artificial intelligence allows the trainee to interact with patients who respond according to their condition.
“When I go to take somebody's pulse, that controller is vibrating consistent with the heart rate that we can put in the system," said Cooper.
When the training is complete, the system provides an immediate assessment, and if tragedy strikes close to home… first responders are prepared to act fast to save as many lives as possible.
The virtual reality training program is now in use in several community fire and ems departments and continues to expand across the country. In the future, developers and medical experts hope to adapt the program to enhance active shooter and stop-the-bleed drills in places like schools and churches.