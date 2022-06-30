Waitlists increasing for housing agencies as inflation continues to effect low-income families

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With inflation causing gas prices and rent to go up, more low-income families are seeking help.
The St. Joseph Housing Authority (SJHA) is seeing a record number of families and individuals reaching out for housing assistance since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Jeff Pendland, the SJHA Executive Director said hundreds of people are on the waitlist to receive housing vouchers.
"We have a waitlist for the section 8 Home Choice Voucher program now around 300 people. Typically, our waitlist, three years ago, was around 50 people in a given month,” said Penland.”
HCVs are to provide low income housing assistance. The SJHA pays a portion based on the family composition, fam, you know, number of people in the family income of the family, that's all calculators.
SJHA receives rates from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to base pricing.
"We set a payment standard that covers both rent and utilities. What the average costs should be. It could range anywhere from 90% of that fair market rate to 110% of that fair market rate allows us to set that,” Penland explained. “That's what we fluctuate the payment standards to try to keep up with the rent out there and rents are continually going up."
The SJHA manages over 1,000 vouchers per year, issuing 30 a month.
“We have probably 900 of them currently housed, and the rest of them searching for homes, so that issue is always there of availability,” Penland added.
Penland is seeing an increasing waitlist to live in their Pleasant Heights apartments as well. The apartments house 150 units and Penland said they had about 20 on the waitlist when it passed years, it’s typically 5.
With demands increasing, SJHA is having to dish out more money, another challenge to assisting families and individuals.
“It's a challenge to take the funding we're given from HUD to be able to help as many families that need help because there's always more that need help than we can help."
Penland said SJHA did receive funds through the CARES Act and Stimulus funds but that money went towards making their living environment safe.
"We get a specific amount of funding for our programs, and that has rapidly been changing and going down over the last 20 years and continues to go down."
The glass is half full for Penland. He believes once the economy settles, individuals and families will not need housing assistance anymore and the waitlists will decrease significantly.
“I feel this community does a good job of working together with the entities like ourselves that are involved,” Penland shared. “If it'd be us or Interserv or Community Action Partnership, Catholic Charities…we do a good job of collaborating and working together."