Walk for the Homeless 2022

The walk for the homeless is just one day away.
The event helps raise awareness of homelessness in St. Joseph and will take place November 4th at 4:30 p.m. beginning at the Northwest Health Services building downtown at 503 S. 6th Street.
The walk helps raise money for the homeless community in St. Joseph to help obtain I.D. cards, birth certificates and transportation.
Registration is open now, and will be open all the way up until the event begins.
You can register online here or register on site at the event.
“I feel like with the homeless situation in St. Joseph, people just kind of don't ever really know what's going on, what resources do we have? And so I think this event is just great to summarize all of those resources and let people know, hey, these are the places you need to go or call if you need to help somebody who's homeless,” said Corey Myers, Committee Member, Walk for the Homeless.
Although there is rain in the forecast for tomorrow, as of right now the event is still scheduled to go on rain or shine and will not be rescheduled.