Walk for the Homeless event changed due to weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Walk for the Homeless Committee announced Friday that the walk portion of today's event has been cancelled due to weather conditions.
The committee says that participants and community members who have already registered may stop by the registration tent between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to pick up your shirts, handouts about the local resources for the homeless and some food.
For those who planned on registering on-site today, you may still do so from 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. as well at the registration tent.
Free haircuts will be provided to homeless individuals today on a powered trailer provided by Unique Creations.
The actual walk portion of today's event is cancelled.