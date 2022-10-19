Warming shelters ready for cold weather season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Even if we have some more warm-ups coming our way, the colder weather has already started here. As it gets colder into winter, the homeless and start to look for someplace warm.
"Where can I go? Where can I stay? What can I be doing? So I'm not out on the streets this winter," United Way of Greater St. Joseph director of community investments Jodi Flurry said.
United Way has coordinated with locations here in St. Joseph and one in Savannah where people who are on the streets or don't have heat in their homes can go to stay warm.
"Warming centers are available now that you can go sit in the lobby of the Salvation Army or down at Interserv or at the library where you can be right now if you need to be in a warm place and out of the elements," Flurry said.
These include Interserv, the Salvation Army, Rolling Hills Library in St. Joseph and Savannah, the downtown library, East Hills Library, the Carnegie Library, the health department and the Washington Park Library.
"I think it's great that we're able to have agencies throughout our community from the south end, north side, downtown, east side and Savannah. So we're very appreciative for these agencies who open their doors to let people come in out of the elements," Flurry said.
United Way wanted to make sure there were locations spread across town that are also near bus stops.
"Regardless of where you live, there should be a warming center relatively close to you that you can access. And most of these places are also on the bus line, or close to the bus to a bus stop. So people can go use the bus system to get to these places," Flurry said.
However these warming shelters are different from the emergency winter shelters.
"The warming centers are open for anybody to access. There are two real emergency shelters right now in our community. You have the Salvation Army, which offers a family shelter, so you need to have minor children in your home. And then you have the YWCA that offers shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assaults. There are things in the works to hopefully offer a shelter over the winter for adults," Flurry said.
For a list of the warming center locations and details about them, click the link below.