Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Record High Temperatures Expected Monday and Tuesday...

Monday and Tuesday will bring much warmer than average
temperatures for mid September. The average high temperature
across the area in mid September is around 80 degrees, however
temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle to upper
90s. Heat indices will approach 100 degrees each day as well. The
forecast highs in the middle to upper 90s will also likely break
daily record high temperatures.

Please exercise caution if performing outdoor activities. Take
frequent breaks, wear loose and light colored clothing, and stay
hydrated.

WATCH: ABC Coverage Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession

  • Updated
  • 0
Queen Elizabeth II

(ABC) Watch today's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession. 

Tags

