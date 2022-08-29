 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH: NASA briefing following scrubbed Artemis launch

  • Updated
  • 0
Artemis I rollout

(KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl.) NASA officials provide a briefing following the scrubbed launch of Artemis 1 that was scheduled to lift off Monday morning. 

Tags

Recommended for you