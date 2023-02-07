WATCH: President Biden delivers the State of the Union address Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The State of the Union is expected to begin 7 p.m. tonight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags President Joe Biden Congress State Of The Union Address More From KQ2 News News St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed Updated Mar 9, 2022 Local Renovations at Bartlett Center, John Lucas Park ahead of schedule Oct 29, 2021 News Respiratory illness triggers urgent call for federal aid Dec 6, 2022 Coronavirus St. Joseph Health Department hosting testing clinic Sunday Jan 20, 2022 Entertainment 5 ways to celebrate Betty White on her 100th birthday Jan 16, 2022 News Sam Graves to hold District 6 seat Nov 8, 2022 Recommended for you