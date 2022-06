WATCH: St. Joseph Mustangs Show Week 2

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas... Northeastern Atchison County in northeastern Kansas... Northern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri... Southeastern Holt County in northwestern Missouri... Andrew County in northwestern Missouri... * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1148 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fillmore to near Highland, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... St. Joseph, Atchison, Savannah, Wathena, Elwood, Highland, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Oregon, Amazonia, Lancaster, Forest City, Fillmore, Denton, Doniphan, Cosby, Severance, Farmington and Leona. This includes the following highways... Interstate 29 between mile markers 43 and 75. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH