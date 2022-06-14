 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. Night time lows between 75
to 80 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

WATCH: St. Joseph Mustangs Show Week 3

  • 0
St. Joseph Mustangs Show Week 3

St. Joseph Mustangs Show Week 3

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check out the third episode of the St. Joseph Mustangs show. 

Watch this week's episode at this link— St. Joseph Mustangs Show.

The show is sponsored by Goetz Credit Union and Triumph Foods.

In this episode, we chat with Mustangs owner Ky Turner about the team's first-ever female coaches. 

This episode is all about Women in Sports—specifically the women in the Mustangs organization:

First female coaches—Lexi Kinnarid and Sammey Bunch
First woman to play— Regan Nash
Host Families Organizers— Denise Cotter and Jennifer Koch
Concessions Manager— Lori Price
Official Scorer— Tracy Verduzco
 
Also, the Mustangs honor the Troy softball team!
 
We also have this week’s Blayze’s Battleground versus Turner.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 