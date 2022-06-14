WATCH: St. Joseph Mustangs Show Week 3

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check out the third episode of the St. Joseph Mustangs show.
Watch this week's episode at this link— St. Joseph Mustangs Show.
The show is sponsored by Goetz Credit Union and Triumph Foods.
In this episode, we chat with Mustangs owner Ky Turner about the team's first-ever female coaches.
This episode is all about Women in Sports—specifically the women in the Mustangs organization:
First female coaches—Lexi Kinnarid and Sammey Bunch
First woman to play— Regan Nash
Host Families Organizers— Denise Cotter and Jennifer Koch
Concessions Manager— Lori Price
Official Scorer— Tracy Verduzco
Also, the Mustangs honor the Troy softball team!
We also have this week’s Blayze’s Battleground versus Turner.