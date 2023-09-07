 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH: Week 2 of Football 2 Night

  • 0
WATCH: Week 2 of Football 2 Night

WATCH: Week 2 of Football 2 Night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) You can watch Week 2 of Football 2 Night again.

Click HERE to watch.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you