Week 1 Team of the Week: St. Joseph Christian Football

(St. Joseph, MO) - KQ2's Team of the Week for week 1 is the St. Joseph Christian Lions football team. St. Joe Christian is a team that hasn't had a lot of success the last few seasons in 8-man football. Over the last 3 seasons, the Lions only have 4 wins, compared to 26 defeats. But the team is off to a strong start this time around, coming away with 54-12 drubbing against DeKalb. at home this past weekend, including some big plays by junior running back Cy Carlson. A positive sign and up-lifting win as the team already has matched its win total from last season.
"I kind of relate that to a story that I heard recently, you know, the lion likes to sleep underneath a tree and all the other animals around it or, you know, messing with the lion. He doesn't do anything but one day the lion wakes up," said head coach Troy Schenk. "Hopefully, we can we can continue to wake up and continue to do things better. But yeah, it feels good. It feels good to get our first one under the belt first game of the season, and we're hoping for more."
"I think we do a good job with effort. We're going hard in practices, we're not slacking off," said Vail Fruechting, one of the senior captains for the Lions. "We're all trying to get better as a team and we're all trying to trying to go out there on fire and do a good job."
"I think our energy level is just different. Well, more up and energized. And you know, after the game, we were tired a little bit but not as much as last year," said Judson Smith, another senior captain.