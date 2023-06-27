'Welcome home, Charlie': Savannah celebrates Special Olympics World powerlifter

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Special Olympics powerlifter Charlie Phillips returned home to Savannah Tuesday night to a parade in his honor.
Phillips spent the last two weeks in Berlin, Germany at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games.
The powerlifter brought home four medals including three silver and a bronze.
On Tuesday night, Special Olympics, the City of Savannah, Missouri Representative Sam Graves' office, and the Savannah Fire Department celebrated and honored Phillips.
Phillips said he will enjoy some down time before getting back to competition, but the most important thing to Charlie is being a role model and inspiration for so many around the world.