Welcome Week kicks of the start of new school year at Missouri Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Welcome Week at Missouri Western State University began its festivities Sunday evening.
With classes starting back up on Monday comes the inevitable anticipation for the new school year.
Sophomore at Missouri Western (and member of the university's volleyball team) Lily Kruz is thrilled to kick off the new year because it means the start of new classes and a new volleyball season.
"I think it's going to be a really good year for us...we're really excited to just get into the groove of things and start grinding with volleyball and class as well.
Despite all of the excitement surrounding the new year, nervousness about the unknown can try and get the best of us, especially the freshman.
"I'm nervous about getting in the swing of my major because it's going to be a lot different focusing on one subject more than every subject," says freshman Emma Salker.
Luckily, there are Griffon Edge Mentors on campus to help new students get acquainted with the school and everything it has to offer.
"Being able to work with the freshman, I can help them make connections," says Griffon Edge Mentor Courtney Hadley.
"I'm a people person so I love talking to people. Not only do I get to make connections with them, I can also help them make friends with other people, and I love to get to see that happen," Hadley continues.
The Griffon Launch event on Sunday was just the beginning of the exciting events planned for Welcome Week.
The events are open to all students to help them build connections as well as get them excited about the new year.
“Welcome Week provides not only the tools students need to be successful, but will also help them make Missouri Western their ‘home away from home,’" says Josh Clary, student development director.
"It's just a great way to start off the year for the freshman and people like me who love coming back every year," Hadley says.
Welcome Week will go until September 2, and the schedule for the events can be found by clicking here.