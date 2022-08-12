West Nodaway & Nodaway Holt switch to 4-day week, West Nodaway using state school protection officer program

(NODAWAY CO, Mo.) Two school districts in Nodaway County are making some changes this new school year.
"Our school day is basically a 4-day school week. I like to call it more of a non-traditional calendar with Mondays being our off day," Nodaway Holt R-VII superintendent Jeff Blackford said.
West Nodaway and Nodaway Holt districts are starting 4-day school weeks this month. The goal of making this change was primarily to help their budgets.
"Even myself personally think that going to school five days a week is probably better than four days a week. But we originally started looking at it because we were worried about finances, we looked at it as a money saving measure. And then we looked at it as a way to attract and retain teachers," West Nodaway R-I superintendent Mitch Barnes said.
Now West Nodaway is making one other big change.
"There's lots more school shootings today than there used to be. So there is a statute in the state of Missouri that allows for you to have a school protection officer. And basically, that's either a teacher or an administrator that is armed during the day," Barnes said.
The option was discussed after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This week the board voted 5-2 in favor of the program.
"If you want to want to do it, the statute says it has to be certified teachers or administrators, they already have to have their concealed carry permit, they have to go through 120 hours of training. They have to apply to the board to do it and then the board has to appoint them," Barnes said.
Students and parents won't know which teachers and administrators are carrying or have firearms in the building.
"We are not going to identify who they are. The only people that would know would be those individuals taking part in the program, the administration, the board, and then we have to notify people at the state level," Barnes said.
And the feedback received so far seems to be more positive than negative.
"We've got a lot of positive feedback. We've gotten some negative feedback, but most of the feedback that I have received has been very positive," Barnes said.
Barnes adds that teachers could either carry while in the building or have their firearm stored in a safe in the classroom, and they might also be provided with bulletproof vests as well.