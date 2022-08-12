West Nodaway school board votes "yes" to allow teachers to carry firearms

(BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo.) On Wednesday, West Nodaway's school board said yes to using the school protection officer program.
The program will let teachers and administrators carry firearms in school.
The board's vote was 5 to 2 in favor of the Missouri state law made in 2014.
The potential for using this program came after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
Teachers or administrators would have to complete state approved training to be allowed to carry guns in school.
A hearing has to be done before teachers are approved to go through the program and they must already have a conceal and carry permit to enter training and become certified.