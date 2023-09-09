 Skip to main content
West Platte softball comes back to beat Bishop LeBlond in St. Joseph softball tournament

West Platte softball beats Bishop LeBlond

(St. Joseph, MO) - The West Platte Blue Jays softball team scored 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning to break a 2-2 tie with Bishop LeBlond and go on to win 4-2 in the softball tournament at Heritage Park Softball Complex on Saturday. 

