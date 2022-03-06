 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sleet transitioning to snow. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Western women are dancing, earn 7 seed in regional tournament

  • 0
The NCAA D2 central region womens bracket selection show.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Griffons are going dancing!

The Missouri Western women's basketball team is selected as the 7 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region tournament.

This is the first appearance in the NCAA tournament since the 2015-16 season.

The Griffons will face 2 seed Southwestern Oklahoma State on Friday. Game time will be announced at a later time.

MIAA foe Fort Hays State is the host for the central region tournament as the 1 seed after their victory over Missouri Southern in the MIAA conference tournament. 

Two other MIAA teams find themselves advancing their seasons. Missouri Southern is the 4 seed, and coming in as number 6 is Nebraska Kearney.

More details about the tournament will be announced soon.

Recommended for you