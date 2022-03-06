Western women are dancing, earn 7 seed in regional tournament

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Griffons are going dancing!
The Missouri Western women's basketball team is selected as the 7 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region tournament.
This is the first appearance in the NCAA tournament since the 2015-16 season.
The Griffons will face 2 seed Southwestern Oklahoma State on Friday. Game time will be announced at a later time.
MIAA foe Fort Hays State is the host for the central region tournament as the 1 seed after their victory over Missouri Southern in the MIAA conference tournament.
Two other MIAA teams find themselves advancing their seasons. Missouri Southern is the 4 seed, and coming in as number 6 is Nebraska Kearney.
More details about the tournament will be announced soon.