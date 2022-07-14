Westlake Ace Hardware partnering with Salvation Army to distribute fans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two local organizations have partnered up this year to distribute fans to those in need during the hot summer weather.
Westlake Ace Hardware has been hosting a fan drive for the last 10 years, and the Salvation Army is one of the recipients of those fans.
The Salvation Army received 57 fans but was able to hand out some early this year from leftovers from last season.
"It is such a blessing. I can remember back before the days we would get them and people would call and say well we need a fan at least it's hot. And we'd have to turn them away and to be able to say hey, come on in. We have a fan for you is a great blessing and we are so thankful for Westlake,” Salvation Army office manager LeeAnn Hobson said.
Fans are available to anyone, just need to have an ID and proof of residency and can be picked up from the Salvation Army between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.