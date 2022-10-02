Weston Orchard and Vineyard holds Applefest in small town Weston

(WESTON, Mo.) If you go to the small town of Weston about 30 minutes from St. Joseph, you can find an orchard and vineyard full of more than just apples and wine grapes.
"So we start with strawberries, we grow tart cherries, blackberries, we grow a lot of peaches, wine, grapes, apples and pumpkins and a smattering of vegetables," Weston Orchard and Vineyard owner Erik Olson said.
Historic Weston Orchard and Vineyard held Applefest over the weekend, giving people the opportunities to pick their own apples, pumpkins, flowers, ride a carousel, take hayrides and enjoy fall family activities.
"We had hayrack rides, going to the pumpkin patch, apple picking on our dwarf trees. We had the carousel, the petting zoo, live music, wine tastings, our hard ciders are out, lots of different things for all ages to do," Olson said.
The orchard is full of several varieties like honeycrisp, fuji, jonathan, golden delicous, jonagold, gala and red delicious. So families came out and took advantage of the apple picking.
"These are jonagold and jonagold are right in their prime right now, great crunch a little bit tart and sweet. So it's one of my top three favorite," Olson said.
The orchard and vineyard has attractions that brought in thousands of people on Saturday and Sunday.
"I think we're around 5 to 7,000 people. It was a fun Applefest to celebrate the harvest of the orchards around," Olson said.
The field of zinnias gives a picturesque landscape, in multiple colors and they can be picked fresh.
"Zinnias take about 55 days to come into production. They're very pretty. It's the first year we did it and it's just a beautiful sight. And families love going out there and getting pictures," Olson said.
The orchard has 15 acres of apple trees alone, with about 17,000 apple trees and about 15 different types.