What you can & can't feed your pets on Thanksgiving

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and while it may seem tempting to let your four-legged friends join in on the feast, it's important to stay mindful of what's safe for them to eat.
Turkey isn't necessarily bad for dogs, but the "trimmings" and other ingredients included in the dishes on the table can sometimes be toxic.
And make sure to avoid foods such as
Turkey skin and bones
Gravy
Candy
Pie
Onions
Garlic
Stuffing
Nuts
Butter
Some things dogs are able to eat include
Turkey meat without the bone or skin
Plain potatoes and sweet potatoes,
Plain, cooked pumpkin
Plain peas and apples
And once the meal is over, make sure all your trash is disposed of in a secure place that is out of your dog's reach.
In the case of an emergency, you can call the Pet Poison Helpline at (855-764-7661).