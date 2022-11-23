 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What you can & can't feed your pets on Thanksgiving

  • Updated
  • 0
Dog

Turkey isn't necessarily bad for dogs, but the "trimmings" and other ingredients included in the dishes on the table can sometimes be toxic.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and while it may seem tempting to let your four-legged friends join in on the feast, it's important to stay mindful of what's safe for them to eat.

Turkey isn't necessarily bad for dogs, but the "trimmings" and other ingredients included in the dishes on the table can sometimes be toxic.

And make sure to avoid foods such as

  • Turkey skin and bones

  • Gravy

  • Candy

  • Pie

  • Onions

  • Garlic

  • Stuffing

  • Nuts

  • Butter 

Some things dogs are able to eat include

  • Turkey meat without the bone or skin

  • Plain potatoes and sweet potatoes,

  • Plain, cooked pumpkin

  • Plain peas and apples

And once the meal is over, make sure all your trash is disposed of in a secure place that is out of your dog's reach.

In the case of an emergency, you can call the Pet Poison Helpline at (855-764-7661).

 

Recommended for you