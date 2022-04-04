What you need to know before Election Day on Tuesday

Tuesday, April 5th, is Election Day for St. Joseph. This election covers the race for Mayor, City Council, and Municipal Judge.
“I'm looking at probably a 25% to 30% turnout. We have a lot of contested races here in the city and in the school district. So I think it's gonna increase the turnout a little bit,” said Mary Baack-Garvey, County Clerk for Buchanan County.
Rain or shine, the County Clerk’s office is hoping for a good turnout.
“Bring an umbrella with you. Or maybe time it when it's not raining to get out there. You got 13 hours to vote. So hopefully it won't impact too much,” said Baack-Garvey.
When you head to the polls, make sure to bring your id, and do some research beforehand.
“The sample ballot was in the paper today, maybe do some homework to study up on who you would like to vote for. That way you know exactly what you're doing when you go to the polls on Tuesday,” said Baack-Garvey.
The County Clerk's Office says local elections matter more than you may think.
“Well, it's always great to vote, you know, this is your right. And it's a privilege. I mean, this is local, these people impact you before the national level. So I always really wish people would vote more for these local elections because they are going to affect you first,” said Baack-Garvey.
If you want your voice heard, head to the polls on Tuesday between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to cast your vote.
For more information on the election or to find your polling location, please contact the Buchanan County Clerk's Office at (816) 271-1412.