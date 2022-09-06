White Cloud Flea Market deemed one of the best in the nation

(WHITE CLOUD, Ks.) After its first flea market even in the 70s, the White Cloud flea market has been deemed as one of the best flea markets in the nation.
The historical town of White Cloud, Kansas may be a small town, but they hold one of the biggest flea markets in the area twice a year.
"It was a big deal for people from Nebraska and Kansas and Missouri, would all come to the flea market weekend. And there would be all kinds of vendors selling antiques and junk and some food and the American Legion saw that it was an opportunity to bring money into the community and make some money for themselves to keep this building going,” flea market vendor Maydean Tilton says.
As the oldest flea market in the area, the historical town has so much to offer, not only through the vendors, but the historical sites as well.
"If you've never been in a town that has original buildings from the 1800s, that's one plus. The school building is open usually two or three days out of that flea market weekend. And you young kids can see how it used to be before every kid had a computer and see the chalkboards and the old desks. And it's a museum now. So it's full of local history and good food and you never know what kind of a treasure you're going to be able to find out there on the street,” Tilton says.
Not only does this event bring together people from different parts of the nation, but it also allows the people within the community to band together in preparation for the event.
"As far as the community as a whole, everybody looks forward to it. But I know especially the ladies and gentlemen of the American Legion and the American Legion auxiliary. It brings them together cuz they're back there in the kitchen working for about a week to prepare, and the ladies make homemade pies. And everybody looks forward to that. There's people that come from several towns around to get the homemade pie and the good food that they fix here. And I think a lot of the local people from in town will come in here. They'll gather around and have lunch and talk to their neighbors and their friends that they maybe haven't seen for a couple of months or whatever and it just brings them all together and brings people out on the street and it's just an awesome thing,” Tilton says.
If you weren't able to make it out to the white cloud flea market this weekend, the next one will be held May 4-7, 2023.
New vendors are always welcome.
To find more information on how to become a vendor, send a message on the White Cloud Kansas Flea Market Facebook page.