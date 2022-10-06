White pumpkins to be featured on this year's Pumpkinfest mountain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The pumpkin mountain will have a new look to it at this year's Pumpkinfest.
The Pony Express Executive Director said they've been trying for years to get their hands on white pumpkins, and finally hit the jackpot in 2022.
"The people that we asked to help us get pumpkins, he said, 'Cindy, if you want the bigger ones, you want white ones,' I said, 'Yes,'" said Cindy Daffron, the Pony Express Executive Director. "We tried to get them five or six years ago, thought it'd be a fun idea for our 20th anniversary, but you know what, they're here now and they're really going to be wonderful."
The famous pumpkin mountain will feature a mix of white and orange pumpkins.
Festivities will begin at 5 P.M. on Friday evening and last all weekend long. Daffron wants to remind those attending to find a place around 7:30 P.M. Friday evening before the pumpkin mountain lights turn on around 8 P.M.