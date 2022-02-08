Who advances in the municipal primary election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voters have a lot of questions about what comes after the municipal primary in St. Joseph.
So we went to the city clerk to get the answers.
The county clerk's office has been flooded with election questions, ones better answered by the city clerk.
Questions like, how many candidates move on from St. Joseph's municipal primary to the general in April?
"Two candidates will move on in the mayoral race. 8 in the At-Large race. 2 in the Municipal Judge race. 2 in the 2nd district,” St. Joseph City Clerk Paula Heyde said.
Now that's the general rule but there is also an exception.
"50 percent of the vote then for example in the at-large then only six candidates will go on,” Heyde said.
And there's always the small chance of a tie.
"In the event two or more candidates receive the same number of votes so that the appropriate number of candidates cannot be certified, the city clerk shall certify all such tied candidates,” Heyde said.
The general municipal election is held on April 5.
Voters will also take to the polls to decide who to elect to the next St. Joseph School District Board of education.