Williams elected SJSD Board of Education President, Reeder elected Vice-President

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District Board of Education elected a new president and vice-president at the reorganization meeting on Tuesday.
Board members elected LaTonya Williams as the new president with a 7-0 vote. Williams served as the Board's vice-president for the past year.
In a news release from SJSD, Williams said in a statement “I am very excited about the direction our district has the opportunity to not only go, but to also evolve and grow. There's so much work to be done, so we all have to get ready to dive in and be a part of the change we wish to see. It's going to take everyone working together, from the children and their parents, to the teachers and staff, along with the administration and the school board. Despite our differences, we can all agree that our focus needs to shift back to the basics – academics. To do that, kids need safe, adequate school communities to be able to thrive and reach their full potential and teachers need safe, adequate school communities to be able to teach the students to their full potential. It is a multi-layered puzzle that I know we can solve together. It is an honor to be a part of the process, not only as a parent of my own children, but now as the president of our school board.
Kenneth Reeder was elected vice-president with a 6-1 vote.
Reeder said in the statement, "“We have a lot of work ahead of us. We will be making some tough decisions that are needed in this district. This is the most diverse and youngest board in St. Joseph, and it reflects our community. We have momentum and will remain positive as we go forward.”
New board members, Whitney Lanning and Rick Gehring, were sworn in during the meeting.