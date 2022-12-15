Winning Shop St. Joseph numbers announced

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check your tickets, the winning numbers for Shop St. Joseph have been drawn!
The winning numbers are: 0-9-7-5-7-8-6
The winner has 24 hours to claim the grand prize of $10,000.
The winner needs to call the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at (816) 232-4461 during business hours or (816) 261-3610 after business hours to set up a time to verify the ticket.
DON'T THROW AWAY YOUR TICKETS!
Another number will be drawn tomorrow if no one claims the prize. The chamber will also draw winning numbers for second-chance prizes.
This was the 16th year for Shop St. Joseph. The Chamber of Commerce reports that 119 merchants participated this year.