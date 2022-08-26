Winning Show Me Cash ticket purchased in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Missouri Lottery player who purchased a Show Me Cash ticket in St. Joseph has won $85,000.
The ticket was bought at K Highway Food Mart located at 5530 K Highway in St. Joseph for the August 9 drawing.
The winner did not realize they had won until the next day after using the Missouri Lottery mobile app to scan the ticket.
“I scanned the ticket on the phone, and it said I won!” he laughed. “I said, ‘Wait a minute – this ain’t right!’”
In fiscal year 2021, players who purchased tickets in Buchanan County won more than $15.7 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes.
Lottery retailers in the county received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $4.2 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.