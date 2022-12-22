Winter travel safety tips

Holiday travel will be more challenging this year due to strong winds and extreme cold. Travelers will face increased traffic along with snow and ice on the roads.
Northwest MODOT District Engineer Marty Liles said one major hazard could be reduced visibility caused by blowing snow.
"When you start coupling that snow with the wind and cold, I think it's going to be very dangerous at some of those traveling times," Liles said. "Once that storm comes in, unless you really need to be out, I would stay home."
With the winter weather here, cars should be checked for winter readiness. AAA Public Affairs Specialist Nick Chabarria recommended checking car oil, replacing wipers and testing the battery.
"Dead or disabled batteries are the number one reason that people call AAA for assistance in the winter time, and that's simply for the fact that once temperatures drop below freezing, your vehicles battery can lose up to a third of its power," Chabarria said. "If your battery is more than three years old, we recommend having it tested."
According to AAA, nearly a third of all winter crashes occur when there is adverse conditions on the roadways.
"This is kind of the first, you know, winter blast we are going to see this season. Just a reminder for folks to take it slow, slow down," Chabarria said. "Be extra vigilant for the emergency roadside workers and first responders out there."
Vehicle traction will be minimized due to icy road conditions. Sgt. Shane Hux, Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H, said to give yourself plenty of time to stop your vehicle.
"It's going to take more time to get stopped, so make sure you definitely increase that following distance. Also, the speed limit. You know, operating your motor vehicle to the highest degree of care may not mean that you can operate at the posted speed limit. You may have to travel under that speed limit to get to your destination safely," Hux said.
If a motorist is stranded, Hux said to stay in the vehicle.
"Because with these types of weather conditions, you know, minimal visibility, if any at all with the blowing snow. Stay inside your vehicle. You can always call on your cellphone 'star fifty-five.' That'll get you the highway patrol. It's very important that you remain attentive and know your location," Hux said.
Travel experts suggested keeping the vehicle fuel tank at least half-full and preparing an emergency car kit that includes: a charged phone and phone charger, an ice scraper, jumper cables, blankets, extra coats, gloves, water, nonperishable food, first aid kit, flashlight, small shovel, and a bag of sand or cat litter.
Check MODOT's traveler information map online to see updated road conditions.