Witham submits resignation from Board of Education

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Board of Education member Lori Witham submitted her resignation on Monday.
According to a press release from SJSD, Witham will no longer reside in St. Joseph and will not meet the residency requirements to hold a position on the board.
The Board will accept her resignation at their meeting on April 27. Witham has served on the board since 2020.
The district adds they will begin the process of filling the open seat where community residents can apply for the seat and will be interviewed and selected by the Board to serve the remaining one-year term.