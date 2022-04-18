 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Witham submits resignation from Board of Education

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Board of Education member Lori Witham submitted her resignation on Monday.

According to a press release from SJSD, Witham will no longer reside in St. Joseph and will not meet the residency requirements to hold a position on the board. 

The Board will accept her resignation at their meeting on April 27. Witham has served on the board since 2020.

The district adds they will begin the process of filling the open seat where community residents can apply for the seat and will be interviewed and selected by the Board to serve the remaining one-year term.

