Woman arrested following shooting in Fairfax on Friday

(FAIRFAX, Mo.) A Fairfax, Mo. woman has been arrested for a shooting Friday night in Fairfax.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop H's Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to assist the Atchison County, Missouri Sheriff's Office following the shooting.
The highway patrol reports Kristi Duering, 39, has been charged with first-degree domestic assault.
The victim, Dee Duering, 41, remains in critical condition.
The Department of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the shooting.