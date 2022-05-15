Woman assaulted and tortured in Clinton County for 2 days

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Office reports that a woman was assaulted and tortured for two days.
According to the department, around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday deputies and troopers responded to SE Apache Drive in Lake Arrowhead on reports that a woman had escaped from someone holding her against her will.
Law enforcement attempted to get people inside the house to answer the door and come outside with no luck.
Negotiations began and one resident came out with another person held up inside stated to be armed and suicidal.
The sheriff's department says the Tri-County SWAT team was activated and deployed.
Following a five-hour standoff, a K9 deputy and SWAT located the suspect, James Larson Jr. of Lathrop, hiding in a false wall and took him into custody.
Larson Jr. is being held on an unrelated no-bond probation violation warrant.
Once the investigation is complete, charges will be filed with the Clinton County Prosecutors Office.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where she is in guarded, critical condition.