 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Woman killed, 3 injured in Harrison County crash

  • 0
Police Lights

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo,) A woman from Des Moines, Iowa was killed and three more people were injured following a crash in Harrison County early Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Procoro Cruz Lopez, 25, of Des Moines, was driving northbound on Interstate 35, four miles south of Lamoni, when the vehicle went off the west side of the road and overturned. 

An occupant, Karem Cruz Lopez, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol reports she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Procoro and two other occupants, Manuel Lopez and Santos Cruz Lopez, were transported by MercyOne Air Med to MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries. The patrol adds that it is unknown if the they were wearing seat belts. 

Tags

Recommended for you