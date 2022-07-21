Woman killed, 3 injured in Harrison County crash

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo,) A woman from Des Moines, Iowa was killed and three more people were injured following a crash in Harrison County early Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Procoro Cruz Lopez, 25, of Des Moines, was driving northbound on Interstate 35, four miles south of Lamoni, when the vehicle went off the west side of the road and overturned.
An occupant, Karem Cruz Lopez, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol reports she was not wearing a seatbelt.
Procoro and two other occupants, Manuel Lopez and Santos Cruz Lopez, were transported by MercyOne Air Med to MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries. The patrol adds that it is unknown if the they were wearing seat belts.