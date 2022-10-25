Woman relocated after living in a water damaged apartment for months

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For months, Cassandra Rivers has been living with water damage in her apartment at Brittany Village and Monday was finally given the chance to relocate to a new apartment at the same complex.
"There was mold in the storage unit next to my apartment. The city came in and said that they had to remove the wall, replace my carpet and the mold that was coming into my house. So what Brittany Village did was they cut a hole in the wall, but exposed the pipes in the mold, but they didn't come into my house to remove me or any of the mold," Rivers explained. "Then my bathroom collapsed from water damage."
Rivers, 53, moved into Brittany Village apartments in July of 2021 because she couldn't afford to live in her home anymore and the apartment complex was affordable, sharing she is living with a disability.
After weeks of speaking back and forth with the property managers and the city, Rivers was able to relocate.
City employees who were helping Rivers with the situation shared with us they found a leak next to her apartment that seeped into her living room and caused mold in her toilet. Additionally, they found mold on sheet rock in the utility room where the leak was occurring. Apartment employees stated the leak was repaired and the city advised them to remove the moldy sheet rock and replace it. A follow up inspection showed the sheet rock had been removed and not replaced.
Rivers made several complaints starting in March, saying her Doctor advised her to move in August. On Monday, Rivers was finally relocated to a new apartment in the same complex.
"I feel good about the move. And I'm praying that it's a better apartment building. But even though I'm concerned about myself, I'm just concerned about the inhumane way that the tenants have to live," Rivers explained. "Now, we should never be worried about utilities that we're not responsible for, to be threatened to be cut off. And then where do we go? If they do cut us off? We're not able to pay any more money."
Rivers said she is not the only tenant having problems with delayed help, and is worried that what is happening to her also happening to others.
"Because it's low income housing. A lot of people have accepted whatever it is because it's better than what they've had," Rivers added.
A few weeks back, KQ2 reported the issues taking place at the apartment complex with struggles of the ownership paying rent on time and owing the city from owners who live out of state and neglecting the property.
St. Joseph city manager Bryan Carter told KQ2 that currently, all of the bills are now paid.
Along with with city, several local agencies stepped in to take care of the residents as Brittany Village marks one of the only low-income housing options in the city.
The local housing authority has 48 tenants currently living in Brittany Village and most are dealing with similar issues.
"A year and a half ago, when the ownership changed, that's when things started changing for us," said Jeff Penland, the Executive Director of the St. Joseph Local Housing Authority. "We started having multiple problems, started communicating with the management company multiple times a week, over the last six plus months with little success and getting things done. You know, we're in a position where we can abate the rent going to the landlord. But that doesn't really help the tenant that's trying to get either a furnace fixed or an AC fixed in the heat of the summer. We even had situations where we took portable units out there to their tenants to try to help them along."
"The problem in this situation is a lot of our tenants are low income, and they can't afford to relocate. They can't afford that first month plus the deposit," Penland said. "This community is good at collaborating–I say that all of the time. We work together to try to take care of the tenants."
Though Rivers is happy about the move, she is at a loss of what to do next.
"They finally allowed me to move yesterday. But they did not help me. I had my family member try to help me. We still got more to do. But I'm at a loss. I'm at a standstill. This problem is way bigger than anybody imagined," Rivers concluded.
The city has filed a receivership with the property owners of the Brittany Village Apartments. The original receivership was scheduled for October 24 but was pushed to November 8.