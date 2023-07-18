Woman shot outside of Frog Hop late Monday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care following a shooting in the area of South 20th and Messanie Streets Monday night.
According the St. Joseph Police Department, officers responded to calls of a possible shooting outside of the Frog Hop Store around 11:00 p.m. Shell cases were located at the scene.
Police on the scene said a woman was struck twice and transported to Mosaic Life Care. Her injuries are believe to be non-life threatening.
Police add that there is little suspect information at this time, but they are hoping to review video from outside of the store.
