Women of Excellence Awards returns to in-person

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After going virtual for the last two years, the 21st Annual Women of Excellence Awards will be held in-person.
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the YWCA to change the way the annual event was held, but as restrictions and cases continue to decline locally and nationwide, the organization made the decision to hold this year's award ceremony at the civic arena.
The YWCA's CEO said that the event returning is important, not just as the organization's biggest fundraiser but being able to celebrate the women who have been nominated.
“We are really hoping with being in person, that the impact will be tremendous, you know, not only for our fundraiser, but also for us to really celebrate these tremendous women, you know there's something about doing it in person and that, it just really puts a personal touch on it,” Tammy Killin, YWCA CEO said. “And you know, you can feel the excitement in that sense in a room to be able to watch these awardees get up on stage and do their acceptance speech and to feel and hear and see, the humility they have and the pride in their community, is really amazing.”
The award ceremony is scheduled for June 16 and 11:30 a.m. at the Civic Arena.