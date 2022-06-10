Women's Weekend at River Bluff Trials Park

It's Women’s Weekend at the River Bluff Bike Trails.
Put on by the Nomad Trials Development and St. Joseph Trail Alliance, the weekend will consist of social events, group rides and runs, and beginner and intermediate downhill clinics led by guest instructors.
This is the first time this type of event has taken place, thanks to the new River Bluff Trials opening just a couple of weekends ago.
Organizers say they hope to plan more events like this in the future.
“It's just a lot more fun, I think to ride with the women and we ride at a pace that we're comfortable with. We do the features on the trail that we're comfortable with. And it's kind of encouraging. It's fun to be out. Just a good group to ride with. I think it's gonna be a great weekend. The weather's gonna be perfect,” Rhonda Jacobs, Treasurer for St. Joseph Trail Alliance.
The weekend will kick off tonight at Mokaska Coffee at 7:00 p.m. for a meet and greet with all trail activities starting tomorrow.
For more information you can visit the event's Facebook page here.