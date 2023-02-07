Work begins on replacing Civic Arena scoreboard

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Tournament draws closer, a major component has arrived at the Civic Arena.
The existing scoreboard was lowered for the last time and crews have begun to disassemble it to make way for a brand new digital video board.
Also currently being installed are new LED light fixtures to replace the original lighting throughout the Civic Arena.
Assistant Parks Director Jeff Atkins says that he hopes that the new technology being installed in the arena will help draw in more entertainment options for the residents of St. Joseph to enjoy.
"It's a new digital scoreboard. It's going to have basically essentially huge TV screens on four sides of it. We're gonna be able to go show videos during events, possibly even have live video during events,” Atkins says. "And we just hope that the fans will be able to appreciate the building so much more because the building now will become part of the story."
Atkins says the new board should be operating in two to three weeks.