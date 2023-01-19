Work continues on NCMC campus

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Progress continues to be made at the North Central Missouri College in Savannah.
The new campus is designed to help provide easy, centralized and affordable access to higher education, especially in underserved areas in the northwest corner of Missouri.
NCMC will offer more than 35 degrees and certifications.
While the spring session began last week, the college hopes that once phase two of the project begins there will be more space and classrooms available for students to register.
“We are hoping by the summer time, we will have phase two up and going and classes starting in the fall. So we can start enrolling students for summer in April. We'll do some orientations in April. We'll do some in May, June and July for fall sessions,” Tobi Crippen, NCMC Extended Campus Operations Specialist.
Some of the courses that are provided include interpersonal communications, english, college algebra, and human anatomy.
To learn more information, visit www.ncmissouri.edu.