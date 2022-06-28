World War II warbirds arriving next month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Not one, not two, but six World War II aircraft are coming to St. Joseph next month.

Sound of Speed is bringing a warbird fly-in to St. Joseph.

Unlike a normal airshow, there is no schedule or aerial performers for the event.

The event will feature the B-29 "Doc", the B-17G “Texas Raiders,” the B-25 “Berlin Express” and more.

A ticket is required for this ground only event, and will cover ground and cockpit tours.

You can pre-purchase online, or pay at the gate.

Since there is no show schedule, stop by anytime from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. July 15 through 17.

