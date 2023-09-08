(Rosendale, MO) - The third ranked Worth County High School football team takes down North Andrew on the road 54-16. Worth County gets to 2-1 on the year and plays at Albany next Friday for week 4.
Worth County football takes care of North Andrew
Brett Kennedy
