Wyatt Park Christian Church holding 3rd annual Bunk Bed Build Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local church is taking action to make sure no child sleeps on the floor in St. Joseph.
Wyatt Park Christian Church is holding their 3rd annual Bunk Bed Build Day Saturday, April 29th at 9:00 a.m. with the help of the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, Benedictine's Sleep in Heavenly Peace Organization, and other local groups.
Volunteers will build 50 beds to give to local kids who don't have a good place to sleep at home. Organizers saying there's a long waitlist of kids in St. Joseph who are in need of beds.
"When you see a child that's never had a bed, get their very first bed, it's a huge impact on those volunteers. It's an impact on that child because they have a place to sleep. The state says they need their own place to sleep. And so we're helping maintain a family when we can get a bed into that household. They're getting more sleep, which hopefully means they're gonna thrive in school, you know, make better choices and just be better kids for our community," said Tonya Ball, Children's Ministry Director, Wyatt Park Christian.
The event is open to the public, if you would like to participate you can register here.