Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

YMCA chair speaks out on playground fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Last week, the YMCA children's playground was damaged as the result of a fire Tuesday night.

According to Ron Hook, the Chairman of the Board for the YMCA, security camera footage shows five individuals, believed to be in their teens, playing on the equipment.

Hook said the video shows the teens lighting what appears to be a small flag on fire and throwing it into the trash can, catching the dispenser and the nearby xylophone on fire.

Hook added that a dedication plaque had been destroyed in the fire as well.

“And so, you know, we've had a great outpouring from the community. I'm not one that's on Facebook or social media very much, but we've had a great outpouring from the community, a lot of anger. If people out there are appreciative of what that park does for their families, we appreciate them for voicing their opinions on social media and really wanting to bring these kids to justice,” Hook said. 

Hook estimates the damage will cost between $12,000 to $13,000.

St. Joseph police are currently investigating the incident.

