YMCA chair speaks out on playground fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Last week, the YMCA children's playground was damaged as the result of a fire Tuesday night.
According to Ron Hook, the Chairman of the Board for the YMCA, security camera footage shows five individuals, believed to be in their teens, playing on the equipment.
Hook said the video shows the teens lighting what appears to be a small flag on fire and throwing it into the trash can, catching the dispenser and the nearby xylophone on fire.
Hook added that a dedication plaque had been destroyed in the fire as well.
“And so, you know, we've had a great outpouring from the community. I'm not one that's on Facebook or social media very much, but we've had a great outpouring from the community, a lot of anger. If people out there are appreciative of what that park does for their families, we appreciate them for voicing their opinions on social media and really wanting to bring these kids to justice,” Hook said.
Hook estimates the damage will cost between $12,000 to $13,000.
St. Joseph police are currently investigating the incident.