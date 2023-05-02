YMCA names Tammy Killin as new CEO

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tammy Killin was named the new chief executive officer of the YMCA May 1.
Killin was the interim CEO at the YMCA for two months before she was given the title.
"After about two weeks, I was thinking, let's be done with this and let's just go ahead and make this official. It just felt like home from the beginning," Killin said.
After a six month search, Killin was selected by the CEO search committee, and the YMCA Board of Directors voted to give her the title.
"We went through the process with the Y USA to get other applicants and interviews and so on, so forth. And Tammy just stood out head and shoulders above everybody," said Ron Hook, YMCA Board chairman.
Killin has a 30 year background in the nonprofit world.
"I think that just having some experience in leadership roles and understanding the needs of the community, understanding needs of staff, have just assisted in that process," Killin said.
Killin has new ideas moving forward as she steps into the new role.
"One thing that I've implemented already, is it's just as simple as a suggestion box. The purpose of that is to not just have my ideas, but to have our members and our staff and community ideas," Killin said.
Killin would also like to see the before- and after-school childcare program grow bigger. She said those programs are in nine of the elementary schools, and she would like to expand those programs to help kids in need of care.
Hook said Killin's resume spoke for itself during the hiring process, and he is excited to have her in the CEO position.
"We're glad that everything worked out to where we had a competent and energetic person available for the position," Hook said. "I think the Y is going to be going in the right direction."