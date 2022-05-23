YWCA seeking sponsors for Women of Excellence awards show

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 21st annual Women of Excellence awards show is a little over a month away.
The YWCA says that after two long years of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are looking forward to having the awards show in-person again.
But because of the economic impact of the pandemic, donations dropped significantly.
The YWCA is still looking for sponsors to take part in their new corporate team that will match up to $50,000 for the day of the event.
"I'm also hoping with having it in person that we will be able to help people understand even more of the impact of our organization and the need, because of the pandemic. We've seen a significant drop, and our fundraising and donations. And although we understand that and we understand the stressors in our community, we're hoping that they can also understand the importance of our event and the importance of our organization,” YWCA CEO Tammy Killin said.
A local business owner is requesting the help from other businesses to support the YWCA.
This year, the YWCA is hoping to obtain sponsors to match donations made on the day of the event.
"So this year, Jon Jo Insurance is part of a corporate team match. So what that means is our agency, along with other businesses in the community, are going to match up to $50,000 sponsors for that for the day of the event,” President of John Joe Insurance Todd Joe said. “As a business owner, I am asking or requesting other businesses to join in supporting the YW and the mission that they have here in the community."
If you would like to donate to the YWCA or get more information about the Women of Excellence awards show, visit ywca.org or call 816-232-4481.