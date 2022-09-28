Zahnd unanimously elected as vice president of NDAA

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) The Platte County Prosecuting Attorney has been unanimously elected as the vice president of the National District Attorneys Association.
According to a news release, Eric Zahnd will be a vice president of the oldest and largest Association of prosecutors in the nation.
The NDAA has more than 5,000 members.
Zahnd has been the Platte County prosecutor since 2003 and is the longest serving prosecutor in the county's history.
He was unanimously elected to join NDAA's board of directors in 2015.