North Andrew wins 8-man State Title

(COLUMBIA, Mo) The North Andrew Cardinals defeated the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles in the 8-Man Football State Championship game.
At the end of the 1st quarter, North Andrew led 16-8 after touchdowns from Hayden Ecker and Braxon Linville.
The Cardinals lead 38-24 at the half, and did not allow another score for the rest of the game.
At halftime, Linville had 13 carries 157 rushing yards, and 3 touchdowns.
HALFTIME RUSHING YARDS:
North Andrew - 267
Bishop LeBlond - 47
At the end of the 3rd quarter, The Cardinals led 46-24.
North Andrew would go on to win 54-24, winning their 7th State Title in program history.
The Cardinals did not allow a single score in the 2nd half.
STATS:
Cardinals 1st state title since 2016
NA: 452 Total Team Rushing Yards
Braxon Linville 26 carries, 251 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Hayden Ecker 184 yards and 3 touchdowns.