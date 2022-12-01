 Skip to main content
North Andrew wins 8-man State Title

  • Updated
  • 0
North Andrew

(COLUMBIA, Mo) The North Andrew Cardinals defeated the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles in the 8-Man Football State Championship game.

At the end of the 1st quarter, North Andrew led 16-8 after touchdowns from Hayden Ecker and Braxon Linville.

The Cardinals lead 38-24 at the half, and did not allow another score for the rest of the game.

At halftime, Linville had 13 carries 157 rushing yards, and 3 touchdowns. 

HALFTIME RUSHING YARDS:

North Andrew - 267

Bishop LeBlond - 47

At the end of the 3rd quarter, The Cardinals led 46-24.

North Andrew would go on to win 54-24, winning their 7th State Title in program history.

The Cardinals did not allow a single score in the 2nd half.

STATS:

Cardinals 1st state title since 2016

NA: 452 Total Team Rushing Yards

Braxon Linville 26 carries, 251 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Hayden Ecker 184 yards and 3 touchdowns.

