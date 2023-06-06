Northwest Health Services opens new location in Chillicothe

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Chillicothe and surrounding areas now have more access to health care after Northwest Health Services opened a new facility June 5.
Northwest Health Services provides care to 15 counties in northwest Missouri.
Tanner Kerns, Northwest Health Services marketing and outreach coordinator, said there is a high demand for health services in rural areas.
"It's huge to be out here in Chillicothe and give not only this community but surrounding communities access to high quality health care," Kerns said. "There's a huge need to be out here for this community and the rural communities surrounding Chillicothe."
The Chillicothe location is the first Northwest Health clinic that will provide four service lines in the same location, offering medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services.
Corey Myers, Northwest Health Services Lead of Marketing, said the medical and pharmacy clinics are the only services currently open.
"Dental and behavioral health will come later. But that is a really big deal to us that people can come in and get care for multiple service lines and get their medications before they leave and go home," Myers said.
Regional Center Administrator Shelbie Alexander said all commercial insurances can be used at Northwest Health Services.
Those without insurance can utilize the services based on a sliding scale fee.
"There's a big need everywhere, really, to be able to accommodate those people and make sure that they can get health care regardless of their insurance status, and we do that with a sliding fee. So all of our treatment is income based if you're not insured," Alexander said. "It makes it affordable for any level of income. We don't turn away any treatment."
Northwest Health Services provides primary care services and has two to four same-day appointments available each day.
The Chillicothe location is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.