Presidential input session at Northwest Missouri State University

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The search for a new president of Northwest Missouri State University continues.
The search firm Anthem Executive along with a 15-member search committee made of various University stakeholder groups is aiding Northwest in recruiting their next president.
Today they gathered input from many different groups of people on what characteristics Northwest should seek in presidential candidates.
DARREN ROSS - NORTHWEST STUDENT:
“YOU ACTUALLY HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO PUT MORE EMPHASIS ON THIS CAMPUS THROUGH YOUR WORDS, LIKE YOU CAN SAY, ‘HEY, I THINK THIS IS MORE IMPORTANT AND WE NEED A PRESIDENT THAT BACKS IT UP’. JUST SAYING SOMETHING SIMPLY AS IMPACTFUL AS ‘I WANT SOMEONE ON CAMPUS THAT CAN REPRESENT ME’ BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT WE’RE HERE FOR. WE’RE HERE TO BE REPRESENTED AND TO REPRESENT THIS CAMPUS AS A WHOLE, SO WHY NOT HAVE SOMEBODY THAT CAN HOLD YOUR ARM AND SAY, ‘YEAH, THAT IS SOMETHING THAT I STAND BY TOO.’ STUDENTS NEED TO BE HEARD, THEY NEED TO BE TALKED TO, WONDERING, ‘HEY HOW CAN WE MAKE THIS CAMPUS BETTER FOR YOU?’”
NORTHWEST SAYS THEY WILL ALSO PROVIDE AN ONLINE SURVEY FOR THOSE WHO COULD NOT ATTEND THE SCHEDULED SESSIONS...
A DATE WAS NOT GIVEN ON WHEN THE SURVEY WILL BE AVAILABLE...