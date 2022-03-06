Savannah R-3 closes Monday due to weather

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Sleet transitioning to snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&