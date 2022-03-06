Savannah R-3 closes Monday due to weather

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sleet transitioning to snow. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&